Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC] Revenue clocked in at $61.70 million, down -82.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] slipped around -0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.21 at the close of the session, down -11.60%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Former Deputy Secretary at Department of Defense, John C. Rogers, Joins HUB Security Advisory Board.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Effective immediately, Rogers’ appointment brings extensive government and defense industry experience to enhance U.S. market position.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB” or the “Company”), today announced that John C. Rogers has joined its Advisory Board.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 22151965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hub Cyber Security Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has HUBC stock performed recently?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.36. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -75.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hub Cyber Security Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC]

There are presently around $16 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,160,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in HUBC stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.28 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 1,275,026 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,230,555 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,106,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,399,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,793 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,152,300 shares during the same period.