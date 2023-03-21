Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] is -12.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] traded at a low on 03/20/23, posting a -1.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Helbiz Kitchen Opens Second US Location in the Westwood neighborhood, Los Angeles.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Helbiz Kitchen launches operations in Westwood making Los Angeles the first city in the US to host both mobility and food-delivery.

Helbiz Kitchen, a Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) company, is excited to announce the launch of its second kitchen in Los Angeles, located in the Westwood area. This new location will enable Helbiz Kitchen to cater to a wider customer base across the city, in addition to the recently opened Santa Monica kitchen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11717773 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helbiz Inc. stands at 7.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.16%.

The market cap for HLBZ stock reached $35.71 million, with 292.72 million shares outstanding and 248.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.82M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 11717773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30.

How has HLBZ stock performed recently?

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.26. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -25.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1751, while it was recorded at 0.1222 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4255 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 860,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly 1360.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 1,662,619 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 295,657 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,666,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,625,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,555 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 285,513 shares during the same period.