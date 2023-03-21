Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Stock trading around $16.64 per share: What’s Next?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] jumped around 0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.64 at the close of the session, up 1.96%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Stalkerware Grows 239% Worldwide Over the Past Three Years.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Stalkerware is often installed secretly on mobile phones by abusive spouses, ex partners and other close contacts to spy on their targets.

The risk of encountering stalkerware on a mobile device increased 239% globally over a three-year period according to the latest threat telemetry from Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN). Stalkerware, a category of malware and form of tech abuse, steals the physical and online freedom of the targeted person by covertly tracking their location and monitoring smartphone activity, including websites visited, text messages and phone calls.

Gen Digital Inc. stock is now -22.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.69 and lowest of $16.275 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.83, which means current price is +7.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 6747537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GEN stock performed recently?

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.25 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.58, while it was recorded at 16.20 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

There are presently around $8,795 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,698,555, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,558,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in GEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $434.31 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 35,102,772 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 48,436,888 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 445,016,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 528,556,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,159,628 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,892,410 shares during the same period.