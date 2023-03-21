Gelesis Holdings Inc. [GLS] Revenue clocked in at $26.03 million, down -27.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Gelesis Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GLS] price surged by 90.82 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Gelesis to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference.

Gelesis (NYSE: GLS), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 9, 2023.

A sum of 7929610 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 201.47K shares. Gelesis Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2872 and dropped to a low of $0.1277 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The average equity rating for GLS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gelesis Holdings Inc. [GLS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gelesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

GLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gelesis Holdings Inc. [GLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, GLS shares dropped by -24.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Gelesis Holdings Inc. [GLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2986, while it was recorded at 0.1865 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8967 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gelesis Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.66.

Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. [GLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 37.50% of GLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,944,423, which is approximately 0.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 2,563,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in GLS stocks shares; and VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.39 million in GLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gelesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Gelesis Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GLS] by around 2,109,916 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,598,386 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,187,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,896,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,024,042 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 878,365 shares during the same period.