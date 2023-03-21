For fuboTV Inc. [FUBO], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 28879464 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that FuboTV Delivered Over $1 Billion in Global Annual Revenue in 2022; Closed Year With $984 Million in Revenue and 1.445 Million Subscribers in North America.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, delivering record highs in annual revenue and subscribers across its global business and exceeding previously announced forecasts. Notably, the company surpassed $1 billion in global annual revenue for the first time.

In North America (NA), Fubo achieved $984 million in total revenue (up 55% year-over-year), including $100 million in advertising revenue, and reached 1.445 million subscribers (up 29% year-over-year). Fubo’s fourth quarter revenue in NA was $312.1 million (up 36% year-over-year) while ad revenue was $33.6 million during the quarter (up 30% year-over-year).

It opened the trading session at $1.09, the shares rose to $1.16 and dropped to $0.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -75.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 28879464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 7.50 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -53.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.28 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0574, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9377 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $86 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,532,950, which is approximately 13.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,574,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.03 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.58 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 16,411,165 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 11,335,190 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 50,679,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,425,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,726,799 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,557,874 shares during the same period.