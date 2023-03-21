For CVR Energy Inc. [CVI], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] jumped around 0.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.53 at the close of the session, up 2.52%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

CVR Energy Inc. stock is now -2.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVI Stock saw the intraday high of $30.875 and lowest of $29.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.26, which means current price is +12.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 800.36K shares, CVI reached a trading volume of 6997368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CVR Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for CVR Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $20, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on CVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVI stock performed recently?

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, CVI shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.26, while it was recorded at 29.53 for the last single week of trading, and 33.55 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.44 and a Gross Margin at +10.81. CVR Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47.

CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

Positions in CVR Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI] by around 3,571,255 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 4,246,861 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 88,129,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,947,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,471 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,071,487 shares during the same period.