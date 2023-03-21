For Baker Hughes Company [BKR], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $75,000 to Banco Alimentare Onlus Foundation.

Baker Hughes

Italian charity promotes recovery, redistribution of food surpluses to address need.

A sum of 8112614 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. Baker Hughes Company shares reached a high of $27.42 and dropped to a low of $26.92 until finishing in the latest session at $26.95.

The one-year BKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.26. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $37.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $34 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 159.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 27.28 for the last single week of trading, and 28.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,923 million, or 98.52% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,934,155, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 116,385,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.75 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -9.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 50,199,842 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 99,373,594 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 812,321,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,895,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,708,200 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,091 shares during the same period.