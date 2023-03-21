Foot Locker Inc. [FL] moved down -5.68: Why It’s Important

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] plunged by -$2.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $47.00 during the day while it closed the day at $39.86. The company report on March 20, 2023 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; COMPANY TO OUTLINE NEW LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY AT INVESTOR DAY.

Total sales decreased by 0.3%; Comparable-store sales increased 4.2%.

Fourth quarter EPS of $0.20 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97.

Foot Locker Inc. stock has also loss -0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FL stock has inclined by 13.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.84% and gained 5.48% year-on date.

The market cap for FL stock reached $3.76 billion, with 93.40 million shares outstanding and 91.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 10993648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $43.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $62, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on FL stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FL shares from 24 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.46, while it was recorded at 41.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.16 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,711 million, or 97.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 11,468,571, which is approximately -7.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,574,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.52 million in FL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $379.68 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 3.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 12,265,673 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 8,879,469 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 71,954,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,099,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,424,800 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,169 shares during the same period.