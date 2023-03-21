Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] – find out why.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] gained 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $10.09 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 that MICKEY THOMPSON TIRES UNLEASH THE POWER OF DODGE CHALLENGER SRT DEMON 170.

Mickey Thompson ET Street R and ET Street Front tires featured on Dodge brand’s final “Last Call” vehicle.

Mickey Thompson Tires played a key role from the ground up in the record-breaking performance of the new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, revealed this evening by the Dodge brand in Las Vegas. Before undertaking the project, Mickey Thompson worked closely with Dodge engineers in developing a tire that could unleash record-setting power for the world’s quickest 0-60 production car.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company represents 284.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.96 billion with the latest information. GT stock price has been found in the range of $9.98 to $10.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 6892916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GT stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GT shares from 15 to 15.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

There are presently around $2,288 million, or 82.20% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,713,271, which is approximately 6.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,724,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.83 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $181.62 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -11.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 19,463,702 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 21,948,487 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 185,329,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,741,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,040,532 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,719,427 shares during the same period.