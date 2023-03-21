DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Revenue clocked in at $16.68 billion, down -35.97% YTD: What’s Next?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] loss -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $8.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that DISH Wireless Expands Cloud-Native Open RAN Network With Mavenir Open vRAN Software Solutions.

Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on the cloud, provided DISH Wireless with Open vRAN software that supports DISH frequency bands and is supporting greater than 40,000 radios across the DISH 5G cloud-native Open RAN network. DISH Wireless, currently provides a live commercial service of 5G voice over new radio (VoNR), which utilizes significantly lower latency and higher throughput to improve voice and video quality and capacity for new 5G use cases.

“We strongly align with DISH’s vision and are pleased to be such a strong partner in this multi-vendor, cloud-native, open, and disaggregated network,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO, Mavenir. “Our unique strategy brings best practices from the hyperscale, cloud and IT industries for rapid design, development, testing and rollouts. DISH Wireless can now run telco applications on the cloud – in large central data centers and at the edge. We look forward to Mavenir and DISH Wireless working together on other solutions and services.”.

DISH Network Corporation represents 530.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.00 billion with the latest information. DISH stock price has been found in the range of $8.865 to $9.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 8779060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $26.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on DISH stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DISH shares from 25 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DISH stock

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.55. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -36.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.26 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $2,138 million, or 82.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,292,866, which is approximately -0.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.7 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.73 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 6.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 25,271,262 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 26,773,232 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 185,781,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,825,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,736,762 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 12,935,443 shares during the same period.