Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB] gain 52.11% so far this year. What now?

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CNTB] gained 20.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2023 that Connect Biopharma CBP-201 Atopic Dermatitis China Pivotal Study Showed Rapid Relief of Patient Symptoms.

Late-Breaking Abstract and Oral Presentation at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

Stage 1 of ongoing 52-week China pivotal AD trial met primary and secondary endpoints.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited represents 55.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.62 million with the latest information. CNTB stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 66.65K shares, CNTB reached a trading volume of 14755471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTB shares is $5.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CNTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CNTB stock

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, CNTB shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1259, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0211 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [CNTB]

There are presently around $15 million, or 28.45% of CNTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTB stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,991,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,125,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in CNTB stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $1.36 million in CNTB stock with ownership of nearly -19.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CNTB] by around 86,051 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,190,799 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,361,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,638,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,232 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 504,073 shares during the same period.