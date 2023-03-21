Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell -19.86% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $31.55 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Citizens Extends Branch Hours to Further Serve Customers and Communities.

Given recent market developments, Citizens has seen higher than normal interest from prospective new customers over the past few days. In an effort to further support these potential new customers as they navigate ongoing market uncertainty, Citizens will temporarily extend hours at branches across its retail footprint, effective tomorrow, March 14. Select branches will open early and close late with bankers on duty to answer questions, open new accounts, advise existing customers and support the communities they serve. Specific hours and locations are available at www.citizensbank.com or by calling a local Citizens branch.

Citizens is committed to serving as its customers’ trusted financial advisor, with a long and proven track record of successfully navigating complex challenges and economic uncertainties. Citizens serves a broad range of clients, including retail customers, small businesses, middle-market and mid-corporate companies across diversified industries.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 493.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.14 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $31.25 to $32.825.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 12121814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $46.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.88 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.58, while it was recorded at 31.68 for the last single week of trading, and 38.62 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $14,102 million, or 92.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,172,255, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,051,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $799.33 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,628,986 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 25,556,405 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 391,775,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,960,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,966,118 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,339 shares during the same period.