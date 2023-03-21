Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] Stock trading around $0.23 per share: What’s Next?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] traded at a low on 03/20/23, posting a -25.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on March 20, 2023 that CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION.

Receives $5.0 million from private convertible note offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7149548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at 28.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.98%.

The market cap for CISO stock reached $33.46 million, with 142.30 million shares outstanding and 57.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 549.06K shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 7149548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CISO stock performed recently?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.79. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -76.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.76 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1523, while it was recorded at 0.3056 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8470 for the last 200 days.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.60% of CISO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,573,940, which is approximately 3.951% of the company’s market cap and around 61.73% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 834,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in CISO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.19 million in CISO stock with ownership of nearly 9.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ:CISO] by around 1,141,863 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 51,261 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,458,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,651,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CISO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 366,406 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 14,276 shares during the same period.