CapitalOne lifts ConocoPhillips [COP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 1.88% or 1.77 points to close at $96.16 with a heavy trading volume of 7930288 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Sempra Launches Port Arthur LNG Project.

Finalizes Joint Venture with ConocoPhillips.

It opened the trading session at $94.84, the shares rose to $96.89 and dropped to $94.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded -13.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, COP reached to a volume of 7930288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $134.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $145 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 135 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.93 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.15, while it was recorded at 96.71 for the last single week of trading, and 110.21 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 9.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $96,129 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,455,185, which is approximately -0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,045,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.33 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.79 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 992 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 40,488,044 shares. Additionally, 965 investors decreased positions by around 65,772,027 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 893,422,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,682,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,021,196 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,812,271 shares during the same period.