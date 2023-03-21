Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] – find out why.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price plunged by -9.01 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced it has filed a new preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

A sum of 7468020 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.96M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7299 and dropped to a low of $0.6559 until finishing in the latest session at $0.66.

The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.58. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9041, while it was recorded at 0.7144 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2284 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 18.08% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,872,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 million in ACB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.22 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 199.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 20,476,030 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,749,465 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 31,798,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,023,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,604,810 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,075 shares during the same period.