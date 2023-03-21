BofA Securities lifts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Intchains Group Limited.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Intchains Group Limited.

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICG) is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications.*.

A sum of 10472450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares reached a high of $10.135 and dropped to a low of $9.80 until finishing in the latest session at $9.91.

The one-year DB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.37. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 404.78.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.80.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,582 million, or 38.69% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 74,312,828, which is approximately 10.234% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,708,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.45 million in DB stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $698.92 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 52,521,633 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 53,295,168 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 457,430,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,247,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,866,113 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 13,195,632 shares during the same period.