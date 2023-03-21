Barclays PLC [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $23.74 billion, down -14.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price plunged by -1.19 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Credit Agricole CIB, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank Join DirectBooks.

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 28 Adds 2 Leading Diversity Underwriting Firms.

DirectBooks announced today that Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, R. Seelaus & Co. (Seelaus) and Siebert Williams Shank have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters live on DirectBooks to 28.

A sum of 20613897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.64M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $6.7469 and dropped to a low of $6.63 until finishing in the latest session at $6.67.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.64. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 308.99.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.53 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $979 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,825,655, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 15,760,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.12 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $57.87 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -19.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 19,031,080 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 18,975,222 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 108,788,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,795,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,951,200 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,508,799 shares during the same period.