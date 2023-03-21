Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] fell -62.10% so far this year. What now?

Aspen Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASPU] traded at a high on 03/20/23, posting a 17.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company currently anticipates that it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Form 25, Notification of Removal of Listing and/or Registration Under Section 12(b) the Exchange Act, relating to the delisting and deregistration on or about March 23, 2023, with the delisting of its common stock taking effect no earlier than ten days thereafter. As a result, the Company expects that the last trading day of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market will be on or about March 31, 2023. Further, on or about April 30, 2023, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend the Company’s reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8268672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aspen Group Inc. stands at 53.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.92%.

The market cap for ASPU stock reached $3.76 million, with 25.28 million shares outstanding and 20.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 506.11K shares, ASPU reached a trading volume of 8268672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPU shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aspen Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Aspen Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ASPU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.88. With this latest performance, ASPU shares dropped by -45.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2396, while it was recorded at 0.1230 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5569 for the last 200 days.

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aspen Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Group Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]

There are presently around $1 million, or 37.30% of ASPU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPU stocks are: LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,713,592, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 973,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ASPU stocks shares; and DELTA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $63000.0 in ASPU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ASPU] by around 1,458,600 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,412,789 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,080,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,952,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,126 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 473,130 shares during the same period.