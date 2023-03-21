Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell -10.39% so far this year. What now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 03/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.56, while the highest price level was $12.245. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Arbor Realty Trust Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program.

This share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its outstanding shares and the timing and exact amount of repurchases will depend on various factors, including the performance of the Company’s stock price, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. This share repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.39 percent and weekly performance of -9.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 8942684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $17.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.81.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.01. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -20.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.77 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.20 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $835 million, or 44.20% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,828,985, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,373,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.89 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.84 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 5,519,043 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,836,820 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 60,308,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,664,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,327,643 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 545,004 shares during the same period.