Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI] moved up 71.99: Why It’s Important

Ambipar Emergency Response [AMEX: AMBI] traded at a high on 03/20/23, posting a 71.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8358359 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambipar Emergency Response stands at 110.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 71.31%.

The market cap for AMBI stock reached $126.23 million, with 15.10 million shares outstanding and 2.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 260.13K shares, AMBI reached a trading volume of 8358359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambipar Emergency Response is set at 5.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has AMBI stock performed recently?

Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 149.91. With this latest performance, AMBI shares gained by 40.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90. The present Moving Average recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading.

Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70.

Ambipar Emergency Response’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI]

There are presently around $13 million, or 82.46% of AMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBI stocks are: METEORA CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 174,719, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.53% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISORS L.P., holding 130,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in AMBI stocks shares; and MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, currently with $1.79 million in AMBI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Ambipar Emergency Response [AMEX:AMBI] by around 524,815 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,990,643 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,561,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 954,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 481,078 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,853,649 shares during the same period.