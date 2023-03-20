why Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.21

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] slipped around -1.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.76 at the close of the session, down -3.92%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that The American Small Business Growth Program Now Enables Small Business Success in Spanish.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Today, Silver Lining announces that its small business technical assistance program, SLAP™ (Silver Lining Action Plan) is now available in Spanish. The initiative, funded by Wells Fargo, makes goal setting and business planning more accessible for small business owners who want to grow their revenue and their profit.

Silver Lining has supported 14,000+ English-speaking small business owners since it started in 2005. In the last 18 years, the company has dedicated millions of dollars and countless hours to understanding the real needs that small business owners, especially those from marginalized communities, have. Based on those insights, the company has constantly innovated its tech-enabled, data-driven, behavior-change science-based SaaS platform to meet those needs.

Wells Fargo & Company stock is now -8.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WFC Stock saw the intraday high of $38.76 and lowest of $37.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.20, which means current price is +0.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.94M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 47288881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $49 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $46, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 95.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.52.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -21.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.61 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.89, while it was recorded at 38.90 for the last single week of trading, and 43.63 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $107,394 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,783,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.79 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 987 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 151,760,012 shares. Additionally, 924 investors decreased positions by around 107,225,372 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 2,585,140,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,844,125,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,339,458 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 14,508,338 shares during the same period.