why Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.15

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] loss -7.23% or -2.38 points to close at $30.56 with a heavy trading volume of 46734047 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Tom Hackett named chief executive officer of Truist Securities.

Hackett succeeds John Gregg, who will retire.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that John Gregg will retire, and that Tom Hackett has been named chairman and chief executive officer of Truist Securities, Truist’s full-service corporate and investment bank, effective March 31.

It opened the trading session at $32.10, the shares rose to $32.1999 and dropped to $30.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TFC points out that the company has recorded -36.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 46734047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $52.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.09.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.32. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -37.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.24 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.73, while it was recorded at 31.94 for the last single week of trading, and 46.11 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $30,244 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,319,147, which is approximately 1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,390,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.87 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 753 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 62,745,809 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 54,671,353 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 872,246,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,663,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,094,613 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,943 shares during the same period.