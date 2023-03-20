why KeyCorp [KEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.50

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.99 during the day while it closed the day at $11.53. The company report on March 16, 2023 that KeyBank Partners With Resilia To Support Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, & People of Color Led Non-Profits.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

KeyBank

A strong, longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is central to KeyBank’s culture and purpose of helping the communities it serves thrive. Now, KeyBank is expanding and growing its efforts even further outside of its organization across the country.​.

KeyCorp stock has also loss -26.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has declined by -32.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.19% and lost -33.81% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $11.44 billion, with 931.83 million shares outstanding and 928.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.52M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 70603987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18.50 to $16.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.15.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.37. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -40.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.09 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.79, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,029 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.17 million in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $590.06 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,414,863 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 50,156,260 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 683,510,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,081,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,310,005 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 12,984,870 shares during the same period.