Wall Street Analyst Upgrade JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. What else is Wall St. saying

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $125.81 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and U.S. Bank to Make Uninsured Deposits Totaling $30 Billion Into First Republic Bank.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist Bank, US Bank.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 2.96 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $384.84 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $125.45 to $128.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.71M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 38284778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $158.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JPM shares from 126 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 465.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.82, while it was recorded at 130.14 for the last single week of trading, and 125.29 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $263,210 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.52 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.32 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,887 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 126,904,826 shares. Additionally, 1,542 investors decreased positions by around 70,762,870 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 1,894,451,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,092,119,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 368 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,146,379 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 13,090,354 shares during the same period.