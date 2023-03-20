Wall Street Analyst Initiated General Motors Company [GM]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -3.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.38. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Lithium Americas Receives Letter of Substantial Completion for Application to U.S. DOE ATVM Loan Program.

“We applaud the Biden Administration for their efforts to date and support to secure a domestic supply chain of critical minerals to strengthen our national security, our economy and our commitment to sustainability,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “We are pleased to have the support of both GM and the DOE to accelerate the energy transition while spurring job creation and economic growth in America. Over the past months, we have achieved major milestones that allow us to commence construction and begin ordering long-lead equipment at Thacker Pass, putting into motion a solid foundation for a domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicles.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27146381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Motors Company stands at 3.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for GM stock reached $48.27 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.30M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 27146381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $48.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 56 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -22.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.57, while it was recorded at 34.74 for the last single week of trading, and 37.02 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $38,232 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,709,882, which is approximately -2.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,305,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.62 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 58,979,848 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 69,279,366 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 1,017,095,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,354,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,721,887 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,070,892 shares during the same period.