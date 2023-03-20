Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] loss -3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $104.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Merck Provides Update from Open-Label Arm of Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 Trial Evaluating MK-7684A, a Coformulation of Vibostolimab and Pembrolizumab, in Previously Treated Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Blinded arms of the study will continue to further evaluate MK-7684A with docetaxel versus docetaxel alone.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today provided an update on the open-label arm of the non-registrational Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 trial. KeyVibe-002 is evaluating MK-7684A, a coformulation of vibostolimab, an anti-TIGIT therapy, and pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, with or without docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progressive disease after treatment with immunotherapy and platinum-doublet chemotherapy. KeyVibe-002, a partially blinded study, was designed with two primary objectives: 1) to evaluate the efficacy of MK-7684A alone compared with docetaxel, a standard of care; and 2) in a blinded assessment, evaluate the efficacy of adding MK-7684A to docetaxel compared with docetaxel alone.

Merck & Co. Inc. represents 2.54 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $272.49 billion with the latest information. MRK stock price has been found in the range of $103.485 to $107.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 26076648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $119.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRK stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MRK shares from 110 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.32, while it was recorded at 106.35 for the last single week of trading, and 98.32 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.44 and a Gross Margin at +70.57. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.52.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 10.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $200,539 million, or 76.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 227,205,978, which is approximately 1.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,731,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.35 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.28 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 0.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,574 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 102,419,435 shares. Additionally, 1,437 investors decreased positions by around 69,923,849 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 1,754,060,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,926,403,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 366 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,512,081 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,041 shares during the same period.