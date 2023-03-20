Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $99.84. The company report on March 16, 2023 that ExxonMobil Boosts Fuel Supply with $2 Billion Beaumont Refinery Expansion.

Largest refinery expansion in U.S. since 2012, equivalent to adding a medium-sized refinery.

$2 billion project increases capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels per day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 42850008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $411.29 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.83M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 42850008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $127.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $120 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $140, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.65, while it was recorded at 103.19 for the last single week of trading, and 101.82 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 26.96%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $245,465 million, or 59.80% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,671,214, which is approximately -0.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 291,193,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.07 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.29 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -3.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,677 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 94,906,225 shares. Additionally, 1,577 investors decreased positions by around 74,794,843 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 2,288,878,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,458,579,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 408 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,036,685 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,367,694 shares during the same period.