VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -3.80% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] slipped around -0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.17 at the close of the session, down -1.52%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that VICI Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023. The dividend will be payable on April 6, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2023.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now -3.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.67 and lowest of $31.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.69, which means current price is +0.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 20872386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $38 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.97.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.47, while it was recorded at 31.74 for the last single week of trading, and 32.54 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $30,505 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,131,966, which is approximately 2.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,332,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.32 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -1.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 63,528,939 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 61,384,599 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 853,746,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 978,659,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,045,539 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,831 shares during the same period.