United States Steel Corporation [X] Revenue clocked in at $21.07 billion, down -4.31% YTD: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on March 16, 2023 that United States Steel Corporation Provides First Quarter 2023 Guidance.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided first quarter 2023 guidance on adjusted EBITDA of approximately $375 million. First quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.58 to $0.63.

“Momentum continues to build in the North American flat-rolled market,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Strong safety and operating performance, improving order entry and our continued focus on winning share in strategic markets are resulting in better than expected first quarter guidance. We expect these trends to continue into the second quarter given extending lead times and the flow-through of higher selling prices.”.

A sum of 23314990 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.56M shares. United States Steel Corporation shares reached a high of $25.3999 and dropped to a low of $23.84 until finishing in the latest session at $23.97.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.11. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $29.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $49 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $28, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on X stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 21 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.34, while it was recorded at 25.36 for the last single week of trading, and 23.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,914 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,493,323, which is approximately 3.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,033,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.17 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $248.26 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 10.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 17,228,075 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 33,942,090 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 112,097,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,268,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,569,584 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,973,327 shares during the same period.