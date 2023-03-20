UBS slashes price target on Regions Financial Corporation [RF] – find out why.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.47 during the day while it closed the day at $17.89. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Turn the Page: It’s Read Across America Month.

Regions Bank

Regions Financial Corporation stock has also loss -11.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RF stock has declined by -15.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.28% and lost -17.02% year-on date.

The market cap for RF stock reached $17.39 billion, with 932.00 million shares outstanding and 929.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 40228326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.79. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.38 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.48, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.58. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,805 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,685,449, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,715,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $896.71 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 42,071,516 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 26,440,074 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 647,278,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,790,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,738,531 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,298,301 shares during the same period.