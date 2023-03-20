Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3.90

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.85%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Tilray Brands Stockholders Approve Charter Amendment to Enhance Corporate Governance and Support Strategic Growth Plan.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray Brands’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: “On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, we thank our stockholders for their strong support of Tilray’s Charter Amendment and our strategic growth plan. We are forging an entirely new kind of CPG company that is responsive to the times, aligned with consumers, and poised to deliver meaningful value over the coming years. Our confidence in Tilray Brands’ long-term potential to drive shareholder value is underpinned by proven results – achieved amid challenging market conditions – including the #1 cannabis market share position in Canada, the largest federally legal cannabis market in the world, leading medical cannabis market share in Germany and across Europe, and a leading U.S. CPG and craft-beverage portfolio.”.

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock dropped by -51.03%. The one-year Tilray Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.19. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 611.71 million shares outstanding and 609.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.72M shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 19068560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $177 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,862,260, which is approximately -5.889% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 4,164,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.87 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.71 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -33.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 12,811,275 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 16,228,824 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 38,900,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,940,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,963,720 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,208,323 shares during the same period.