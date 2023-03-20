Susquehanna slashes price target on CSX Corporation [CSX] – find out why.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price plunged by -1.43 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Groundbreaking CSX Select Site Program Adds New Tools, Capabilities to Assist Growing Companies.

The CSX Select Site program, launched in 2012 in partnership with Austin Consulting, a global leader in site development and identification, was the first railroad-sponsored certification program to offer rigorous site due diligence and capture the essential factors needed to accommodate rail access. Since the program’s inception, Select Sites have attracted dozens of manufacturers, with capital investments projected to reach $14 billion and create nearly 11,000 jobs.

A sum of 21465558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.14M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $29.33 and dropped to a low of $28.74 until finishing in the latest session at $28.91.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.96. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.08, while it was recorded at 29.11 for the last single week of trading, and 30.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 8.25%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,467 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,053,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in CSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.7 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

686 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 92,553,042 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 119,893,152 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 1,325,668,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,538,114,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,478,822 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 9,513,627 shares during the same period.