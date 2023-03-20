Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] moved down -3.18: Why It’s Important

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -3.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.74. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for First Quarter 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55556629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $5.37 billion, with 307.37 million shares outstanding and 293.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 55556629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.49 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.77, while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $2,322 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,015,810, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.12 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $115.99 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 8,330,216 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 9,394,806 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 121,013,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,738,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,843,753 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,585 shares during the same period.