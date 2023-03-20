Rodman & Renshaw slashes price target on Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] – find out why.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE: ENZ] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.3899 during the day while it closed the day at $2.25. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Enzo Biochem Agrees to Sell Clinical Laboratory to Labcorp.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Significant value unlocked for Enzo shareholders with continued focus on remaining businesses.

Enzo Biochem Inc. stock has also gained 102.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENZ stock has inclined by 78.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.44% and gained 57.34% year-on date.

The market cap for ENZ stock reached $58.01 million, with 48.72 million shares outstanding and 37.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.68K shares, ENZ reached a trading volume of 35865414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Enzo Biochem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Enzo Biochem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Lazard Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ENZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enzo Biochem Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45.

ENZ stock trade performance evaluation

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.70. With this latest performance, ENZ shares gained by 75.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.50 for Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.34, while it was recorded at 1.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.43.

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 42.20% of ENZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENZ stocks are: HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 5,175,913, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,813,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in ENZ stocks shares; and ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.79 million in ENZ stock with ownership of nearly -10.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enzo Biochem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE:ENZ] by around 239,216 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 801,173 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 19,064,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,104,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENZ stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,549 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 67,731 shares during the same period.