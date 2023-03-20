Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] is 38.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] loss -3.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Opendoor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“2022 affirmed our conviction in what we are building – the most trusted e-commerce platform for residential real estate that will enable consumers to buy, sell, and move at the tap of a button. Customers come to Opendoor because they crave the certainty and convenience of our cash offer that they can’t get anywhere else. Even in this moment of high spreads, we are able to convert over 10% of real sellers and earn an NPS of nearly 80,” said Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. represents 634.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. OPEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.55 to $1.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.51M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 20674313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on OPEN stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OPEN shares from 7 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for OPEN stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.29. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7438, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1986 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $717 million, or 69.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,341,853, which is approximately 8.43% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 44,974,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.41 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $52.22 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 136,539,528 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 123,970,214 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 184,815,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,324,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,421,388 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 42,820,104 shares during the same period.