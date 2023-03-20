New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Stock trading around $6.54 per share: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -4.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.54. The company report on March 20, 2023 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. THROUGH ITS BANK SUBSIDIARY, FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A., ACQUIRES CERTAIN ASSETS AND ASSUMES CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF SIGNATURE BRIDGE BANK FROM THE FDIC.

TRANSACTION INCLUDES $34 BILLION OF DEPOSITS, $13 BILLION IN LOANS, AND $25 BILLION IN CASH, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EARNINGS PER SHARE AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE.

DEAL DESIGNED TO ADD A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF LOW-COST DEPOSITS, GREATLY REDUCE OUR RELIANCE ON WHOLESALE BORROWINGS, INCREASE C&I LOANS, AND RESULT IN A MEANINGFULLY LOWER LOAN-TO-DEPOSIT RATIO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 52653739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at 11.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.61%.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $4.68 billion, with 682.90 million shares outstanding and 672.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.11M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 52653739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -31.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.64 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $2,668 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,671,888, which is approximately -11.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,787,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.25 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $233.81 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -7.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 46,687,610 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 134,450,447 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 226,859,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,997,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,547,805 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 58,615,671 shares during the same period.