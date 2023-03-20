Maxim Group slashes price target on Unisys Corporation [UIS] – find out why.

Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] closed the trading session at $3.42 on 03/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.33, while the highest price level was $3.55. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Unisys Research Reveals that 49% of Employees Lose One to Five Hours of Productivity Weekly Due to IT Issues.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

New research in partnership with HFS, “From Surviving to Thriving in Hybrid Work”, uncovers insights related to workplace culture and technology.

Unisys Corporation’s (NYSE: UIS) new research — “From Surviving to Thriving in Hybrid Work”, conducted in partnership with leading global research consultancy HFS Research — provides a roadmap for employers to drive employee productivity and engagement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.07 percent and weekly performance of -16.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 831.03K shares, UIS reached to a volume of 18843692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unisys Corporation [UIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UIS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Unisys Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Unisys Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $5, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on UIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unisys Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UIS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UIS stock trade performance evaluation

Unisys Corporation [UIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.79. With this latest performance, UIS shares dropped by -40.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.35 for Unisys Corporation [UIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unisys Corporation [UIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.28 and a Gross Margin at +28.10. Unisys Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.35.

Unisys Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unisys Corporation [UIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unisys Corporation go to 9.00%.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $219 million, or 97.36% of UIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,652,675, which is approximately 4.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,168,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.77 million in UIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.74 million in UIS stock with ownership of nearly -10.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unisys Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS] by around 8,441,331 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,197,310 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 44,403,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,041,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,303 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,200,985 shares during the same period.