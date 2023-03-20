Market cap of Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] reaches 4.05B – now what?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.52%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Western Alliance Bank Provides End of Week Update.

Western Alliance Bank, the primary subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), today issued the following statement reaffirming its financial strength.

Western Alliance remains in a strong position, with immediately available liquidity of over $20 billion as of March 16, 2023. The bank experienced elevated net deposit outflows on Monday, March 13, immediately following the announcement of the Signature Bank closure on March 12, concentrated primarily in our Technology & Innovation group. Since then, net outflows have fallen sharply, with deposit balance fluctuations returning to normalized levels in recent days, including significant inflows and new account openings.

Over the last 12 months, WAL stock dropped by -63.92%. The one-year Western Alliance Bancorporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.3. The average equity rating for WAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.05 billion, with 107.80 million shares outstanding and 105.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, WAL stock reached a trading volume of 24074424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $80.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 8.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.07.

WAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.52. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -58.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.69 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.92, while it was recorded at 31.31 for the last single week of trading, and 69.85 for the last 200 days.

WAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to 8.00%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,013 million, or 86.90% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,092,749, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,617,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.26 million in WAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $199.22 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -27.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 12,114,502 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 9,414,733 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 74,657,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,186,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,195,142 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,753 shares during the same period.