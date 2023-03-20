Market cap of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] reaches 147.88B – now what?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.62%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 Per Share.

Regulatory News:.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on April 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2023. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock rose by 1.09%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.4. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.88 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 18714001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Sell rating on PM stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 86 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 77.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.71, while it was recorded at 96.22 for the last single week of trading, and 97.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113,240 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.68 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.54 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,048 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 69,879,890 shares. Additionally, 810 investors decreased positions by around 58,009,638 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,066,748,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,638,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,371,054 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,827,616 shares during the same period.