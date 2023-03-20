Market cap of DCP Midstream LP [DCP] reaches 8.68B – now what?

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that DCP Midstream Files Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

About DCP Midstream, LP DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Over the last 12 months, DCP stock rose by 35.98%. The one-year DCP Midstream LP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.78. The average equity rating for DCP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.68 billion, with 208.40 million shares outstanding and 90.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, DCP stock reached a trading volume of 18625713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DCP Midstream LP [DCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCP shares is $41.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DCP Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DCP Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DCP stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DCP shares from 47 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DCP Midstream LP is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DCP Stock Performance Analysis:

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, DCP shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for DCP Midstream LP [DCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.76, while it was recorded at 41.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DCP Midstream LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DCP Midstream LP [DCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. DCP Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88.

DCP Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP Midstream LP go to 28.60%.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,246 million, or 37.00% of DCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 13,458,511, which is approximately 4.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 8,544,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.91 million in DCP stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $326.93 million in DCP stock with ownership of nearly -11.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DCP Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP] by around 11,226,045 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 10,106,785 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 57,027,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,360,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,954 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,437,202 shares during the same period.