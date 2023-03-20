Market Analysts see SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -10.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.57. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18634533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SL Green Realty Corp. stands at 9.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.13%.

The market cap for SLG stock reached $1.69 billion, with 63.76 million shares outstanding and 62.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, SLG reached a trading volume of 18634533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $41.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $34, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Underperform rating on SLG stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 47 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has SLG stock performed recently?

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.75. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -41.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.53 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 26.91 for the last single week of trading, and 41.65 for the last 200 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63.

Earnings analysis for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

Insider trade positions for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

There are presently around $1,265 million, or 85.80% of SLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,257,395, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,442,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.55 million in SLG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $88.35 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly 1.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 7,422,649 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 7,457,018 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 38,801,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,681,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,473,885 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,615,540 shares during the same period.