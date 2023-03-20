Market Analysts see Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.88. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Department of State Selects Palantir to Modernize Data Management for the Bureau of Medical Services.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it has been selected by the Department of State to provide the Bureau of Medical Services (MED) with a platform for effective data management and data-driven decision-making. This competitively awarded BPA contract is worth $99.6 million over five years.

Palantir software will be used by MED to establish a new enterprise data management platform for the department, titled Project Axiom. With MED’s mission to advance the health, safety, and readiness of State Department personnel, Axiom will provide the Bureau with a common operational picture to better protect the diplomatic workforce and their families through data-informed decision-making. More specifically, the platform will help improve the Bureau’s ability to react swiftly to global crises by enabling workflows related to emergency management and preparedness, mission tracking and logistics, aviation operations, and medical support.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20849836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 5.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.46%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $16.77 billion, with 2.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.20M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 20849836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 91.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 69.49%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,403 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,694,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.95 million in PLTR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $338.84 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 29.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 65,510,335 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 62,009,001 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 558,120,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,639,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,901,068 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 16,308,110 shares during the same period.