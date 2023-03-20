Market Analysts see Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.97%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Meta’s Edward Palmieri Shares Our Journey To Achieve Water Positive Status by 2030.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Edward Palmieri, head of global sustainability at Meta, and Nethra Rajendran, Net Zero Analyst at GreenBiz Group, discuss Meta’s commitment to become water positive by 2030.

“Climate change is exacerbated by water stress around the globe. When it comes to this precious resource, we know that we have a responsibility as members of the global community – and in the local communities where we operate – to use less, and to be water positive,” says Palmieri, who notes that currently, Meta data centers are 80% more water efficient than industry average.

Over the last 12 months, META stock dropped by -3.94%. The one-year Meta Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.99. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $531.31 billion, with 2.64 billion shares outstanding and 2.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.99M shares, META stock reached a trading volume of 49960371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $217.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $220, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on META stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 136 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 7.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 27.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.36, while it was recorded at 194.64 for the last single week of trading, and 149.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.97%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $321,091 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.69 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.96 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,083 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 142,793,673 shares. Additionally, 1,908 investors decreased positions by around 159,843,305 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 1,338,847,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,641,484,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,902,834 shares, while 383 institutional investors sold positions of 30,089,094 shares during the same period.