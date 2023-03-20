Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] moved down -0.40: Why It’s Important

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Exchange Offers for Lumen Senior Notes.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (“Lumen”) announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has commenced offers to issue senior secured notes in exchange for senior unsecured notes of Lumen.

Specifically, the Issuer has commenced offers to issue up to $1,100,000,000 principal amount (the “New Notes Cap”) of new 10.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 of the Issuer (the “New Notes”) in exchange for validly tendered outstanding senior notes issued by Lumen listed in the table below (collectively, the “Lumen Notes”) upon the terms and conditions set forth in the offering memorandum, dated March 16, 2023 (the “Offering Memorandum”).

A sum of 314597090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.06M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.55 and dropped to a low of $2.37 until finishing in the latest session at $2.48.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.73. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -36.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.80 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,029 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,778,437, which is approximately -2.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,857,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.09 million in LUMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $133.66 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 150,962,457 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 162,452,243 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 504,905,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,320,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,401,954 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 12,912,451 shares during the same period.