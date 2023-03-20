Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is 0.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] traded at a high on 03/17/23, posting a 7.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.13. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Kinross reports 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 40559966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinross Gold Corporation stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $4.82 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.98M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 40559966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.00. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $2,861 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 138,887,054, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 70,356,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.57 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $186.69 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 62,969,350 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 76,774,395 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 553,028,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 692,772,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,853,508 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 16,285,873 shares during the same period.