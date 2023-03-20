Intel Corporation [INTC] Revenue clocked in at $63.05 billion, up 12.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Intel’s Transition of OpenFL Primes Growth of Confidential AI.

LF AI & Data Foundation incubation project has support from Penn Medicine, VMware and Flower Labs.

What’s New: Today, Intel announced that the LF AI & Data Foundation Technical Advisory Council accepted Open Federated Learning (OpenFL) as an incubation project to further drive collaboration, standardization and interoperability. OpenFL is an open source framework for a type of distributed AI referred to as federated learning (FL) that incorporates privacy-preserving features called confidential computing. It was developed and hosted by Intel to help data scientists address the challenge of maintaining data privacy while bringing together insights from many disparate, confidential or regulated data sets.

A sum of 80527558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 43.36M shares. Intel Corporation shares reached a high of $31.00 and dropped to a low of $29.44 until finishing in the latest session at $29.81.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.6. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $27.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29.50 to $28, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on INTC stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for INTC shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.24 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.06, while it was recorded at 28.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76,148 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 367,013,798, which is approximately 1.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 333,897,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.95 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.3 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,015 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 157,062,327 shares. Additionally, 1,476 investors decreased positions by around 126,840,742 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 2,270,538,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,554,442,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,922,487 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 7,831,974 shares during the same period.