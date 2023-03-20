Histogen Inc. [HSTO] is 60.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] gained 54.24% or 0.47 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 50601298 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Histogen Announces Issuance of US Patent Covering CTS-2090 Methods of Use.

The Newly Issued Patent is Expected to Provide Protection into 2040.

Pipeline Focus on Pan-Caspase and Caspase Selective Inhibitors for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases.

It opened the trading session at $1.06, the shares rose to $1.6201 and dropped to $1.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSTO points out that the company has recorded -27.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 75.89K shares, HSTO reached to a volume of 50601298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for HSTO stock

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0303, while it was recorded at 0.9840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5889 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,910, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 2.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in HSTO stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 30,307 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 50,819 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 27,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,787 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 49,202 shares during the same period.