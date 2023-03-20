Ford Motor Company [F] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $13

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $11.30 on 03/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.12, while the highest price level was $11.725. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Ford Pro Working with Ernst & Young LLP to Help Customers Understand Electric Vehicle Tax Credits.

Going electric can be challenging for business owners while navigating the intricacies of electric vehicle tax credits offered under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), so Ford Pro™, America’s commercial truck leader1, tapped the experts to help.

Ford Pro is working with professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help give electric vehicle customers no-cost information to learn about IRA tax credits for which they may qualify.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.08 percent and weekly performance of -6.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.29M shares, F reached to a volume of 248176137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on F stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.49 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.66%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,089 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 335,643,986, which is approximately 0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 260,680,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.78 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -7.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 912 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 123,677,893 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 139,885,690 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 1,779,744,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,043,307,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,331,314 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 21,761,543 shares during the same period.