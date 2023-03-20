For Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.05 during the day while it closed the day at $0.97. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Ocugen, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Ocugen Inc. stock has also gained 4.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has declined by -39.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.98% and lost -25.53% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $228.72 million, with 220.13 million shares outstanding and 215.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 37485582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1225, while it was recorded at 0.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8188 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $87 million, or 37.90% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,121,024, which is approximately 15.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,061,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.58 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.48 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,764,946 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,087,862 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 72,202,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,055,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,609,005 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,525 shares during the same period.