For Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] price plunged by -5.32 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on March 16, 2023 that CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ACHIEVES ANOTHER INDUSTRY MILESTONE AS IT BECOMES FIRST CRUISE LINE TO SAIL 100 MILLION GUESTS.

Carnival Cruise Line has 100 million reasons to celebrate after announcing today it achieved a major milestone for the industry as the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing. Carnival President Christine Duffy visited Carnival Sunrise today as guests boarded the ship at PortMiami, where the cruise line was founded, to thank them for choosing fun since 1972 and making Carnival the world’s most popular cruise line.

The milestone was commemorated as Debi and David Clifford, who are vacationing from Ohio and representing Carnival guests everywhere as the 100 millionth, boarded the ship with their family. They were recognized with fanfare from Duffy and the ship’s team members, who are led by Captain Luca Cherchi. Other guests embarking on the cruise were able to take part in the festivities as well – and take special photos signifying how each is “One in 100 Million.”.

A sum of 49760434 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 39.32M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $8.975 and dropped to a low of $8.55 until finishing in the latest session at $8.55.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.91. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $10.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,086 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $523.61 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $434.6 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 83,460,275 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 49,893,388 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 461,491,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,845,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,515,682 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 15,583,298 shares during the same period.